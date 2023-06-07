Home States Odisha

Road blockade over child’s death due to ‘expired drug' in Odisha

Locals alleged that the boy died since he was given expired medicines at the anganwadi centre.

Published: 07th June 2023 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 10:37 AM

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Following the death of an infant reportedly after being administered expired medicines on Monday, villagers blocked the road between Parlakhemundi and Mohana for seven hours on Tuesday demanding action against ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

The toddler Sanchit, son of Upendra and Sunita Swain of Jajpur district, reportedly fell ill after being administered medicines at the Anganwadi centre in their village on April 11.  He was then taken to two hospitals before being admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. When his condition did not improve, he was shifted to Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack but succumbed during treatment on Monday. 

Locals alleged that the boy died since he was given expired medicines at the Anganwadi centre. Demanding compensation and employment for the family and action against the Anganwadi and ASHA workers, they blocked the road on the day. 

The road blockade was lifted after the local tehsildar along with Parlakhemundi IIC Babuli Nayak reached the spot and paid Rs 5,000 to the deceased’s parents besides giving written assurance of providing a job to one member of the family. 

“A case was registered based on the complaint received by the deceased’s family and an investigation is underway,” Nayak said.

