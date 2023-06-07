Youth lands in jail after rescue from kidnappers in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A kidnapped youth of Khajuripada in Kandhamal district landed in jail just after police rescued him from the clutches of his abductors on Saturday. The youth, Samuel Mahananda of Khaliguda village within Khajuripada police limits, was arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 90,000 on the promise of marrying his daughter.

Police said Samuel was kidnapped by a group of miscreants on May 20 when he was returning home. After failing to trace him, his family members lodged a missing complaint with the police.

Khajuripada IIC Gelhi Kumari Sahu said, “During the investigation, we got information that Samuel was being held captive in Bhubaneswar. Immediately, a team left for Bhubaneswar. With the help of the Capital police, Samuel was rescued from a guesthouse in the city. His kidnappers were also arrested.”

Samuel’s abductors are Hasina Nayak, Manoj Nayak, Dipak Sahu, Ratnakar Samal, Prasanna Mallik and Panchu Nayak. Police said Hasina had taken money from Samuel to arrange a woman IPS officer for his marriage. When Hasina failed to fulfil his promise, Samuel demanded his money back. When the youth repeatedly asked for a refund, Hasina with the help of his five associates abducted him and took him to Bhubaneswar.

The IIC said in February, one Prashant Sahani had lodged a complaint at Khajuripada police station accusing Samuel of taking Rs 90,000 from him with the assurance of marrying his daughter. Samuel reportedly avoided Prashant after taking the money. Based on the complaint, Police had registered a case against the youth. The six kidnappers and Samuel were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.



