ADG Crime Branch Arun Bothra gets additional charge of MD CRUT in Odisha

Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur, who is a 1998 batch officer and of ADG rank, was given additional charge of Prisons and Correctional Services.  

BHUBANESWAR: ADG Crime Branch Arun Bothra, a 1996 batch IPS officer, was given the additional charge of managing director of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) on Wednesday. A notification issued by Home Department stated the additional charge of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange as CRUT MD will stand terminated once Bothra takes over the post.

Similarly, Diptesh Kumar Pattanayak, 1997 batch IPS officer, who is ADG Prisons and Correctional Services and was holding additional charge as chairman-cum-managing director of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation has been transferred and posted as CMD of OSRTC.  Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur, who is a 1998 batch officer and of ADG rank, was given additional charge of Prisons and Correctional Services.  

In another development, the state government appointed Justice Pramath Patnaik (retired) as the chairperson of Odisha Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (OREAT). “In exercise of powers conferred by section 45 and in consultation with the Chief Justice of High Court of Orissa as required under sub-section (2) of section 46 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, the State Government do hereby appoint Justice Pramath Patnaik (Retired Judge) as the Chairperson of the Odisha Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (OREAT) with effect from the date on which he assumes the office after completion of the tenure of the incumbent Chairperson of OREAT on 30.06.2023,” said a notification.

