Bandh over district status demand hits life in Talcher

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Normal life came to a standstill for over 12 hours on Wednesday following the bandh observed demanding a separate district for Talcher. Called by the Talcher Zilla Kriyanusthan Committee, the bandh was reportedly complete and peaceful. While shops, government offices, banks and business establishments were closed on the day, production and despatch of coal from Talcher coalfield were badly affected.

Talcher Zilla Kriyanusthan Committee convenor Keshav Bhutia said the bandh was observed successfully because of whole-hearted support from the locals.

“We have also been staging mass dharna in front of the sub-collector’s office for the past 184 days and will continue until our demands are met. If the government does not pay heed to our pleas, we will intensify the stir and impose an economic blockade,” he threatened.

Talcher SDPO Manas Ranjan Barik said no untoward incident was reported during the bandh. “At least three platoons of police force were deployed at crucial locations for maintenance of law and order. The coal mines resumed operation in the afternoon,” he added.

