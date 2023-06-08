Home States Odisha

Bandh over district status demand hits life in Talcher

Talcher Zilla Kriyanusthan Committee convenor Keshav Bhutia said the bandh was observed successfully because of whole-hearted support from the locals. 

Published: 08th June 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

​ A road wears deserted look during the bandh in Talcher on Wednesday | Express ​

​ A road wears deserted look during the bandh in Talcher on Wednesday | Express ​

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Normal life came to a standstill for over 12 hours on Wednesday following the bandh observed demanding a separate district for Talcher. Called by the Talcher Zilla Kriyanusthan Committee, the bandh was reportedly complete and peaceful. While shops, government offices, banks and business establishments were closed on the day, production and despatch of coal from Talcher coalfield were badly affected. 

Talcher Zilla Kriyanusthan Committee convenor Keshav Bhutia said the bandh was observed successfully because of whole-hearted support from the locals. 

“We have also been staging mass dharna in front of the sub-collector’s office for the past 184 days and will continue until our demands are met. If the government does not pay heed to our pleas, we will intensify the stir and impose an economic blockade,” he threatened.

Talcher SDPO Manas Ranjan Barik said no untoward incident was reported during the bandh. “At least three platoons of police force were deployed at crucial locations for maintenance of law and order. The coal mines resumed operation in the afternoon,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Talcher
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp