Boat capsizes, two feared drowned

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Two persons went missing after a country boat capsized near Sindiguda village in Swabhiman Anchal here on Wednesday. They were identified as Sajit Kidinga and Balaram Kidinga of Dindiguda village.

Sources said five persons from Dindiguda village had gone to Padalput in Andhra Pradesh to attend a marriage ceremony. They were returning to their village in the country boat when the mishap took place.

While Sajit and Balaram went missing, three others swam to safety. On being informed, Mudulipada police and fire services personnel from Khairput rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. Till reports last came in, the missing duo was yet to be traced.

MALKANGIRI: Two persons went missing after a country boat capsized near Sindiguda village in Swabhiman Anchal here on Wednesday. They were identified as Sajit Kidinga and Balaram Kidinga of Dindiguda village. Sources said five persons from Dindiguda village had gone to Padalput in Andhra Pradesh to attend a marriage ceremony. They were returning to their village in the country boat when the mishap took place. While Sajit and Balaram went missing, three others swam to safety. On being informed, Mudulipada police and fire services personnel from Khairput rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. Till reports last came in, the missing duo was yet to be traced.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });