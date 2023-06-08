Empty rail rakes mow down six labourers at Jajpur-Keonjhar Road railway station

By Express News Service

JAJPUR/BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Bahanaga railway tragedy continues to send shockwaves, six labourers were mowed down by empty rakes of an engine-less monsoon reserve train at Jajpur-Keonjhar Road railway station in Jajpur district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at about 5.15 pm when the labourers were taking shelter under the stationary empty rakes after a Nor’wester hit the area. Locals said the rakes moved, apparently under the impact of the rain and gusty wind, running over the labourers. As many as seven labourers working on a railway project on a daily wage basis had got under the stationary rakes. Six were killed while another was injured critically.

The injured was rushed to the local hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated. Jajpur-Keonjhar Road railway station comes under the jurisdiction of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) division.

Jajpur collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore reached the spot and took stock of the situation. He said the cause of the mishap would be inquired by the Railway authorities. The ECoR said the divisional railway manager rushed to the spot.

The deceased were identified as Prasant Jena (40), Goutam Samal (55), Manas Samal (35), Bhima Jena (45), Dola Gobinda Pradhan and Susanta Jena (40). The bodies were seized by Jajpur Road government railway police and sent to the community health centre at Danagadi for post-mortem.

