‘Focus on growth of Malkangiri’: Odisha Minister

Published: 08th June 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Minister Tusharkanti Behera

Odisha Minister Tusharkanti Behera (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Minister of State for Electronics & IT, Sports and Youth Services Tusharkanti Behera on Wednesday said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been giving priority to the all-around development of Malkangiri district. 

He was speaking at the district planning committee (DPC) meeting here. “The CM has advised us to prepare plans as per the needs of the people and available infrastructure,” he added. Behera, who is also the chairman of Malkangiri DPC further highlighted the achievements made in sectors like drinking water and road connectivity after the opening of the Gurupriya bridge besides the benefits obtained through the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana scheme.

He also advised the officials on the successful implementation of the 5T initiative to expedite the ongoing development works. “The DPC approved Rs 3.5 crore each for the financial year 2021-22 and 2022-23 towards Biju KBK Yojana besides a proposed plan outlay of over Rs 1,585.49 crore for 2021-22 and around Rs 2,110.23 crore for 2022-23 for 10 different sectors under the Comprehensive District Plan (CDP),” he added.

Meanwhile, Malkangiri collector Vishal Singh briefed about the plan outline prepared by different departments.  Among others, Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi, ZP president Samari Tangulu, SDC chairperson Adma Rawa and Chitrakonda MLA Purna Chandra Baka were present.

