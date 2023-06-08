Odisha CM Naveen sanctions Rs 14.05 crore for colleges in Rayagada

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Rs 14.05 crore for the development of degree colleges and secondary schools in the Rayagada district under the 5T transformation programme, said 5T secretary VK Pandian on Wednesday. The 5T secretary informed funds sanctioned by the chief minister have already been released and announced all colleges and higher secondary schools in the district will be transformed under 5T within the next six months. During his visit to the district on the day, he reviewed the implementation of development projects and different state government schemes. 5T secretary VK Pandian interacting with a patient's attendant at the district headquarters hospital in Rayagada on Wednesday | ExpressHe visited Maa Majhighariani temple at Rayagada and held discussions with the shrine committee members on its beautification. He also asked collector Swadha Dev Singh to submit a detailed report on the shrine's development as early as possible and announced exemption of land premium for exchange with railways will be accorded approval soon. Pandian said the detailed project report (DPR) on the beautification of the temple will be submitted in a month and construction commence in six months. He also visited the under-construction indoor stadium at Rayagada and asked officials to complete the work within the scheduled time. Besides, he visited the district headquarters hospital.