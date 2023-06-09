Dharmendra Pradhan’s double-engine government pitch in Odisha's Dhenkanal

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said a double-engine government is needed for the development and growth of Odisha. Addressing the Garib Kalyan Samabesh at Kankadahada here, Pradhan said the BJP government, both at the Centre and Odisha, will ensure double-engine growth in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the welfare of all sections of the society in the state. In the last nine years, the Modi government has launched many pro-poor schemes in the country including Odisha, he said. On the occasion, Pradhan spoke about the funds provided by the Centre to Odisha.

“Around 2.35 crore people in the state are getting benefits of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). In Dhenkanal, 10 lakh poor people are benefitting from the scheme. The centre is spending Rs 200 crore for this purpose,” said the union minister.

He also highlighted the Central government’s assistance towards Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and other schemes which are benefiting the poor people of Odisha. Singling out Dhenkanal, the union minister said there are around two lakh beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana in the district. Around `120 crore is being spent under PMGKAY in Dhenkanal. Criticising the Odisha government for faulty implementation of Central schemes, Pradhan said the real beneficiaries of PMAY are not getting the benefits of the scheme in the state.

“Many Central schemes meant for the poor are not being properly implemented by the state government.” The union minister also criticised the administration of Dhenkanal for not utilising the district mineral foundation (DMF) funds properly.

“The DMF fund is meant for the poor. It should be utilised for drinking water, healthcare services and other welfare activities. However, the fund is not being utilised properly in Dhenkanal,” he said. Pradhan said Dhenkanal is a land of freedom fighters who resisted and fought the British rulers.

