Odisha: Fire broke out in AC coach in Durg-Puri Express, none hurt

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Passengers travelling in Durg-Puri Express had a close shave after a fire broke out in an AC coach of the train at Khariar Road station here on Thursday night.

Sources said when the train was approaching the railway station at Khariar Road at around 10:07 pm, passengers waiting to board noticed smoke emanating from beneath the B3 coach.

When the train stopped at the station, the flames started to erupt from under the coach. The panic-stricken passengers inside the train ran out of the coaches. Subsequently, the railway's staff and fire services personnel rushed to douse the flames. After bringing the fire under control, the coach was checked again and the problem was rectified.

After a delay of nearly an hour, the train resumed its journey at 11 pm. Sources said no one was injured in the incident.

Though the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, it is believed the fire broke out due to friction between the brake pads of the coach. The brakes reportedly did not release properly after the alarm chain pulled.

