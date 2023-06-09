Odisha train crash: Glaring loopholes in SCB data of survivors 

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: The record keeping of SCB medical college and hospital with regards to the train crash injured undergoing treatment there has been brought to question with serious discrepancies creeping out.

As per authorities, a total of 201 patients were admitted to the hospital till June 7. While 42 patients have been discharged, as many as 40 so far have left against medical advice (LAMA). The rest 119 are undergoing treatment. But, if one goes through the data provided by the hospital on LAMA cases, gross irregularities on the part of authorities become quite evident.

The hospital record shows that one Ansuman Amrit Raj Mallick (28) of Gaudabisi within Nischintakoili police limits who was admitted after the mishap, left against medical advice. However, when The New Indian Express reporter enquired about it on Thursday, it came to the fore that Mallick is still undergoing treatment at bed no 79 of the orthopaedic ward.

Interestingly, when asked how Mallick sustained injuries, his wife Chinmayee denied he was injured in the train accident. “My husband sustained injuries after falling from stairs and was admitted to Casualty on June 3. Who told you, my husband, is a train accident victim?” she questioned. Chinmayee also denied having received any financial assistance which is being provided to the mishap victims.

It is still unclear how Mallick’s name was mentioned in the list of those injured in the mishap and why it was shown he left the hospital against medical advice. As per SCB MCH authorities, of the 40 who left the hospital against medical advice, 16 are from Odisha, 14 are from West Bengal, nine are from Bihar and one is unidentified.

The 16 LAMA cases include the highest five from Cuttack followed by three from Balasore, two from Jajpur and one each from Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Khurda, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts. Efforts to elicit a response on the issue from SCB MCH superintendent Prof Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra proved futile

