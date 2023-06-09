Probe begins into death of six workers crushed by goods train at Jajpur-Keonjhar station

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: An investigation has been launched into the death of six labourers who were mowed down by empty rakes of a goods train at Jajpur-Keonjhar Road railway station on Wednesday.

A team headed by the divisional railway manager (DRM), Khurda visited the mishap site and inspected the wagons involved in the mishap at the railway station.

As part of its probe, the team will find out how the engine-less monsoon reserve train rolled down the tracks on its own.

Addressing media persons, Khurda DRM Rinkesh Roy said, “There are handbrakes in the wagons to keep them stationary on the tracks. It seems someone might have unlocked the brakes, leading to the mishap.”

Terming the incident unfortunate, he said people should take utmost precautions while moving around railway tracks. At around 5.15 pm on Wednesday, eight labourers engaged by a contractor in railway work near Jajpur-Keonjhar Road station, were taking shelter under the stationary empty rakes when a Nor’wester hit the area. The rakes moved apparently under impact of the rain and gusty wind, running over the labourers.

While six of them were killed, two sustained critical injuries. The injured persons are undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Meanwhile, the Jajpur unit of SUCI on Thursday staged protest at JajpurKeonjhar Road railway station demanding ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh each for the injured persons. The agitators also demanded railway jobs for members of the bereaved families.

