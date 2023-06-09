Single window panel approves 18 proposals worth around Rs 3,457 crore in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) on Thursday approved 18 industrial projects worth around Rs 3,457 crore with a capacity to generate employment opportunities for 14,436 people. At least 10 investment intentions were received during Make in Odisha Conclave 2022.

The authority meeting chaired by chief Secretary Pradeep Jena approved projects spread across diverse sectors like metal downstream and ancillary, pharmaceutical, food processing, cement, textile and apparel, IT and ESDM (Electronics System Design & Manufacturing) and agro-processing.

The projects will be set up in Jajpur, Khurda, Koraput, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Bhadrak, Sonepur, Balangir and Boudh districts. The committee has given go-ahead to nine projects in the metal sector, five in agro and food processing sector and one each in textiles, cement, IT and ESDM, and pharmaceutical sectors.

In the metal sector, Calderys India Refractories Limited, an Indian subsidiary of Calderys headquartered in France intends to set up a unit for manufacturing acidic refractory bricks, acidic monolitics, refractory bricks, steel casting flux, and precast prefired shaped refractory plant entailing an investment of Rs 500 crore.

TYK Corporation which showed its investment intent during the Japan Roadshow has proposed to invest Rs 57 crore in Jajpur district to set up a 1,020 MT high-end refractory products plant realised through its Indian subsidiary TYK Ceramics India Private Limited.

SMS India has proposed to add fourth unit of 4000 tonne per annum capacity of steel plant equipment in Khurda with an investment of Rs 160 crore. The panel also approved the proposal of Toshali Cement Private Limited for expansion of its cement grinding capacity to 1.75 MTPA in Cuttack with an investment of Rs 525.46 crore. The authority approved five projects in food processing sector.

