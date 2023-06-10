Congress leader axed to death in Rayagada district in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tension ran high in the Kashipur area of the Rayagada district after a local Congress leader was murdered in cold blood on Friday. The deceased was identified as 46-year-old Gajendra Naik, a former president of Kashipur block youth Congress. Though the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, locals believe that Gajendra was killed over a land dispute.

The incident took place at 3 pm. Sources said Gajendra had gone to Sikaralata village, around 10 km from Kashipur, to repair the embankments of his agriculture fields. He was standing at a distance from his farmland while his labourers were busy digging and repairing work with the help of a JCB machine.

All of a sudden, three persons arrived at the spot and started to attack an unsuspecting Gajendra with an axe. Before the labourers could reach the spot, the assailants fled leaving the Congress leader in a pool of blood. Gajendra sustained grievous injuries on his head and back. He was rushed to Kashipur community health centre (CHC) but the doctors declared him brought dead.

After the news of the brutal murder spread, hundreds of locals gathered at the CHC as Gajendra was a popular leader known for his social work in the area. On being informed, police also reached the hospital to bring the situation under control.

During questioning, the labourers hired by Gajendra reportedly identified the three assailants. They are Bhagya Gouda and his two sons from nearby Chandagiri village. Based on the statements of the labourers, the police registered a case and started an investigation.

Till reports last came in, Gajendra’s body was yet to be sent for postmortem. Apprehending the law and order situation, adequate police personnel have been deployed near Kashipur CHC.

BERHAMPUR: Tension ran high in the Kashipur area of the Rayagada district after a local Congress leader was murdered in cold blood on Friday. The deceased was identified as 46-year-old Gajendra Naik, a former president of Kashipur block youth Congress. Though the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, locals believe that Gajendra was killed over a land dispute. The incident took place at 3 pm. Sources said Gajendra had gone to Sikaralata village, around 10 km from Kashipur, to repair the embankments of his agriculture fields. He was standing at a distance from his farmland while his labourers were busy digging and repairing work with the help of a JCB machine. All of a sudden, three persons arrived at the spot and started to attack an unsuspecting Gajendra with an axe. Before the labourers could reach the spot, the assailants fled leaving the Congress leader in a pool of blood. Gajendra sustained grievous injuries on his head and back. He was rushed to Kashipur community health centre (CHC) but the doctors declared him brought dead.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After the news of the brutal murder spread, hundreds of locals gathered at the CHC as Gajendra was a popular leader known for his social work in the area. On being informed, police also reached the hospital to bring the situation under control. During questioning, the labourers hired by Gajendra reportedly identified the three assailants. They are Bhagya Gouda and his two sons from nearby Chandagiri village. Based on the statements of the labourers, the police registered a case and started an investigation. Till reports last came in, Gajendra’s body was yet to be sent for postmortem. Apprehending the law and order situation, adequate police personnel have been deployed near Kashipur CHC.