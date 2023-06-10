Home States Odisha

DRMs to be accountable for safety breach: Railway Board

Since proper maintenance of assets is the primary responsibility of divisional railway managers, they will be responsible for keeping assets safe, he warned.  

Published: 10th June 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Anil Kumar Lahoti

Chairman and CEO of Railway Board (CRB) Anil Kumar Lahoti

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Making track safety a top priority in the aftermath of the Bahanaga train mishap, the railway board has directed all zones to put in place a  comprehensive action plan by preparing a list of deficiencies and setting targets to address them at the earliest.

The direction came a day after the chairman of the railway board (CRB) Anil Kumar Lahoti called for a complete review of operations and maintenance practices to ensure the implementation of foolproof procedures on the ground.

Railway board member (infrastructure) Roop Narayan Sunkar asked all general managers to find out deficiencies and other infrastructural issues with inputs from the track management system and ensure compliance. Since proper maintenance of assets is the primary responsibility of divisional railway managers, they will be responsible for keeping assets safe, he warned.  

As directed, all divisional engineers will hold discussions with senior section engineers (SSEs) and junior engineers (JEs), who are well aware of the shortcomings and strengths of railway assets in their jurisdictions, before preparing the list of deficiencies. While heads of departments will carry out inspections covering all aspects of maintenance, and guide JEs and SSEs for the safe execution of works, principal chief engineers will monitor compliance and submit action-taken reports to the board every week.

Divisional and headquarters officers will be held responsible if any shortcut method is adopted while carrying out maintenance works. The general managers have been asked to ensure the works are done under traffic blocks as stipulated in Indian Railways Permanent Way Manual (IRPWM).    

ALSO READ | Odisha train crash: Short-cuts must go, says Railway Board chief

The railway board has also issued a set of guidelines and SoPs directing strict compliance to them while carrying out renewal work and maintenance. As per the SoP, senior officers will be required to check the preparedness of works to be carried out during blocks and make available all resources.

Work on doubling and tripling of railway lines being executed by project agencies will be regularly inspected by open line officials for ensuring safe working and prevent infringement to track. Senior officials will carry out checks and take immediate corrective actions if deficiencies are found. Sunkar also made it clear that requisite outsourcing can be planned to meet the shortage of manpower for maintenance requirements as sufficient funds are available for carrying out the works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railway BoardAnil Kumar LahotiDRMssafety breach
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp