New DCC president in Odisha's Koraput, Congress removed Meenakshi

Published: 10th June 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 10:28 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress on Friday removed Meenakshi Bahinipati, wife of Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, as president of the Koraput district committee. Senior local leader Durga Sankar Sahu will replace her.

Cracks had developed in the Koraput district unit with supporters of Bahinipati and Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka staging demonstrations in front of the Congress Bhavan here on separate days in May last week over the issue. While the Bahinipati faction wanted Meenakshi to continue as the president of the district Congress Committee, Ulaka supporters demanded her removal.

Sources in the party maintained Meenakshi could not have continued as the district president as per an AICC guideline that bars any person from continuing in a post for more than five years. While Bahinipati was appointed one of the senior vice presidents, Meenakshi was appointed as a secretary by the party in May last week. However, both of them had announced they will not accept the posts.

Meanwhile, another senior vice president Santosh Singh Saluja has been appointed chairman of the disciplinary action committee of OPCC. He will replace senior leader Kishore Chandra Patel. While former minister Panchanan Kanungo has been appointed chairman of the manifesto committee, former MLA Jagneswar Babu will be the chairman of the AICC programme implementation committee.

