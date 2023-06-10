Home States Odisha

Odisha crash train: EPFO reaches out to kin of crash victims

The information has been sought for obtaining the claim forms from the concerned family, officials of EPFO Bhubaneswar said.

Odisha crash train

Two passenger trains and a goods train were involved in an accident on Friday in Odisha's Balasore district, one of the worst railway tragedies in the country. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to facilitate provident fund (PF), pension and insurance benefits to the families of passengers who lost their lives in the tragic train accident at Bahanaga last week, the EPFO Bhubaneshwar has sought information relating to the residential addresses of such victims from the offices at Coimbatore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Vadodara, Puducherry, Salem and Trichy.

The information has been sought for obtaining the claim forms from the concerned family, officials of EPFO Bhubaneswar said. They said telephonic confirmation from the families of over 200 deceased regarding their possible employment with EPF-covered establishments has already been made by the EPFO Bhubaneshwar office.

The EPFO has also appealed to the families of the deceased passengers to confirm if any of their dear ones was working with any EPF-covered establishment which will help the regional office here for the expeditious release of the social security benefits. To expedite the claim disbursement process to the families, EPFO has permitted acceptance of the certificate provided by Railway authority/district administration as proof of death.

