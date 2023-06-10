Odisha to sweat more as monsoon takes time

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Southwest monsoon was not in sight, Odisha continued to reel under scorching conditions as western pockets sizzled while coastal regions remained in the grip of extreme humidity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s prediction of a delay in the arrival of the monsoon branch only made matters worse for people. On Friday, Jharsuguda recorded 45.6 degrees Celsius, 5.9 degrees above normal. It was the highest of the season in the state.

Another western city Sambalpur sizzled at 45.2 degrees C, breaching its normal by over 5 degrees C. Nine other places also recorded above-normal day temperatures on the day. In northern parts, Baripada recorded 42.6 degrees C, followed by Keonjhar at 41.2 degrees C.

The twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 38.2 degrees and 40.4 degrees C respectively on the day. The mercury level was 1.4 degrees above normal during the period. At least 22 places in the state recorded 40 degrees C or more on the day and the torment will continue for the next 72 hours.

The IMD predicted heat waves at isolated places in interior districts between Saturday and Monday. The condition is likely to prevail across Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Sundargarh, Balangir, Boudh, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts.

“Heat wave condition is prevailing in parts of Odisha under the influence of dry north-westerly winds blowing towards the state,” said director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas. Meanwhile, the south-west monsoon’s arrival in the state is expected to get delayed by a few days. As per IMD, the normal arrival date of the monsoon in Odisha is June 11 and it covers the entire state by June 16 or 17.

The extended range forecast of the IMD has indicated rainfall in the state from June 16 onwards and weather experts are of the opinion that the showers could be under the influence of the south-west monsoon.

Last year, the monsoon arrived on June 16 and covered the entire state by June 20. “A deviation of seven days in monsoon arrival is not considered a delay. The last time the monsoon’s arrival was delayed in the state was in 2019 as it reached the state on June 21,” said Biswas.

