Congress leader’s murder sparks arson in Odisha, three houses set afire

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Enraged over the brutal murder of Congress leader Gajendra Naik in Rayagada’s Kashipur, his agitated supporters set three houses including that of the accused on fire in Chandagiri village on Saturday.

On Friday, Gajendra (46) had gone to Sikaralata village to repair the embankments of his agriculture fields when he was allegedly attacked by Bagha Gouda and his sons Bikrant and Sana with an axe. While the accused fled after committing the crime, the Congress leader was rushed to Kashipur community health centre (CHC). However, the doctors declared him brought dead.

On the day, Gajendra’s body was handed over to his family members after autopsy. Hundreds of his supporters including Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka and local party leaders Apalaswamy Kadraka, Angad Nayak and Jikuru Majhi participated in his funeral procession.

Sources said when the procession was on way to Kashipur, some of Gajendra’s supporters reached Bagha’s house in Chandagiri village. Finding the house locked, they ransacked the murder accused’s home before setting it on fire. They also torched two houses of Bagha’s neighbours.

Bagha’s neighbours Ramchandra Gouda and Trinath Gouda, who lost all their belongings in the arson, lodged a complaint with Kashipur police. Kashipur IIC Purusottam Jani said basing on the complaint, a case was registered. Investigation into both the cases of murder and arson is underway. The accused involved in the two cases would be arrested soon.

On the other hand, locals blamed inaction of police for the arson. “Had police been deployed in Chandagiri village, the incident would not have taken place. We urge the administration to compensate the loss of Ramchandra and Trinath,” they said.

The locals further said Gajendra was a popular leader and social worker in the area. He always helped the needy and even provided work to them. His death is an irreparable loss to the local unit of Congress, they added.

