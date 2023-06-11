Home States Odisha

Odisha train crash: Kendrapara survivors live to tell the horrific tale

Before we realised what happened, the entire area turned dark and smoky.

Published: 11th June 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 08:37 AM

Odisha train accident

An aerial view of the triple train crash site in Odisha's Balasore district. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Three persons including a minor of Tunga village under Kendrapara’s Aul block have been some of the lucky few to survive the horrific train mishap at Bahanaga that took the lives of 288 people. 

Survivors Kailash Parida, his daughter
Anuja and grandson Araba 

Narrating the harrowing experience, 62-year-old Kailash Parida said he along with his daughter Anuja (30) and grandson Araba (5) had boarded the ill-fated Coromandel Express from Kolkata and was on way to Chennai as Anuja’s husband Janmejaya worked there.

“We were travelling in the B-5 coach. The train was moving at a very high speed when we experienced a sudden jolt and our compartment turned upside-down, throwing all of us from our seats. Before we realised what happened, the entire area turned dark and smoky. While my daughter suffered head injuries, my grandson and I were safe. With the help of locals, we managed to crawl out of the overturned bogie,” he added.

Anuja said it all happened in a flash. “Some passengers of our compartment died while many sustained grievous injuries. We saw bodies strewn across the tracks. Though we survived, the trauma will remain inside me forever. After this incident, I would avoid going to distant places via train,” she added.

