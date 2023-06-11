Odisha's longest flyover to soon come up at Joda 

Home States Odisha

Published: 11th June 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

The 5T secretary inspecting a project in Keonjhar district on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR:  Odisha will soon have its longest flyover at Joda in Keonjhar district. With a length of 2,980 metre, the flyover is being constructed by Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation (OBCC) at an estimated cost of Rs 240 crore.

5T secretary VK Pandian, who reached Keonjhar on Saturday, inspected the construction work and asked OBCC to complete it by December this year. The flyover comprises 111 spans, each of around 25 metre, besides 6 km of service road with three bridges on Sona river.

On a two-day trip to the district, Pandian assessed various ongoing projects and engaged with all the stakeholders. He visited Bhimkund and assured to develop it as a world-class tourist spot. The 5T secretary also interacted with locals and assured them that their requests regarding various temples and mosques would be placed before Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for consideration.

He interacted with Mission Shakti members and inspected Barbil ring road project, which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 1,440 crore. The project will help reduce truck movement in the district and reduce pollution.

Pandian visited Patna, Champua, Joda and Keonjhar Sadar blocks to monitor various developmental initiatives. He was accompanied by Sports secretary R Vineel Krishna.

