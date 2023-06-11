Home States Odisha

Pre-activated SIM racket busted in Odisha, eight arrested

He said one of the accused Gyana Ranjan Patra of Puri shared OTPs and supplied pre-activated SIM cards to fraudsters from Assam, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Published: 11th June 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

The accused at Cyber police station in Cuttack | Express

The accused at Cyber police station in Cuttack | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Cuttack cyber police busted a racked dealing in pre-activated SIM cards with the arrest of eight persons. Police seized 799 SIM cards including 311 pre-activated ones along with 16 mobile phones from the accused, said Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra here on Saturday. 

He said one of the accused Gyana Ranjan Patra of Puri shared OTPs and supplied pre-activated SIM cards to fraudsters from Assam, Rajasthan and Delhi. The other accused are Babuna Das, Rakesh Kumar Nayak, Biswajit Sarangi, Mahabir Das, Jyoti Ranjan Sahoo, Soumya Ranjan Khandayat of Puri and Biswajit Pradhan of Nayagarh and an employee of Jio. 

They prepared the pre-activated SIMs of different service providers and supplied the same to Patra and Pradhan who sent the cards to two persons from Delhi and Assam, said the DCP. Mishra said in June last year, a person filed a complaint with cyber police stating he had published an advertisement in a portal for renting out his house at Ghatikia in Bhubaneswar.

On June 19, he received a response from a man who identified himself as Randeep Singh, a CISF personnel posted at Guwahati Airport and transferred to Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar. The response was received from WhatsApp number 9506-617-964. 

After discussions, the complainant sought some amount as advance for renting out his house only to discover Rs 57,000 was withdrawn from his bank account. Basing on technical analysis, some mobile numbers from Odisha were found to have been used by the man who posed as a CISF trooper from Rajasthan. 

Later, it was ascertained that, a group of people from Puri were preparing pre-activated SIMs and supplying the same to fraudsters in Assam, Rajasthan and Delhi. A team led by IIC, cyber police station Chandrika Swain arrested the accused from Puri. Further investigation revealed all SIMs supplied from Odisha are active at Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi. The accused have sold more than 5,000 pre-activated SIMs of different service providers till May this year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pre-activated SIM racketCuttack cyber police
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp