Pre-activated SIM racket busted in Odisha, eight arrested

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack cyber police busted a racked dealing in pre-activated SIM cards with the arrest of eight persons. Police seized 799 SIM cards including 311 pre-activated ones along with 16 mobile phones from the accused, said Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra here on Saturday.

He said one of the accused Gyana Ranjan Patra of Puri shared OTPs and supplied pre-activated SIM cards to fraudsters from Assam, Rajasthan and Delhi. The other accused are Babuna Das, Rakesh Kumar Nayak, Biswajit Sarangi, Mahabir Das, Jyoti Ranjan Sahoo, Soumya Ranjan Khandayat of Puri and Biswajit Pradhan of Nayagarh and an employee of Jio.

They prepared the pre-activated SIMs of different service providers and supplied the same to Patra and Pradhan who sent the cards to two persons from Delhi and Assam, said the DCP. Mishra said in June last year, a person filed a complaint with cyber police stating he had published an advertisement in a portal for renting out his house at Ghatikia in Bhubaneswar.

On June 19, he received a response from a man who identified himself as Randeep Singh, a CISF personnel posted at Guwahati Airport and transferred to Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar. The response was received from WhatsApp number 9506-617-964.

After discussions, the complainant sought some amount as advance for renting out his house only to discover Rs 57,000 was withdrawn from his bank account. Basing on technical analysis, some mobile numbers from Odisha were found to have been used by the man who posed as a CISF trooper from Rajasthan.

Later, it was ascertained that, a group of people from Puri were preparing pre-activated SIMs and supplying the same to fraudsters in Assam, Rajasthan and Delhi. A team led by IIC, cyber police station Chandrika Swain arrested the accused from Puri. Further investigation revealed all SIMs supplied from Odisha are active at Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi. The accused have sold more than 5,000 pre-activated SIMs of different service providers till May this year.

CUTTACK: Cuttack cyber police busted a racked dealing in pre-activated SIM cards with the arrest of eight persons. Police seized 799 SIM cards including 311 pre-activated ones along with 16 mobile phones from the accused, said Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra here on Saturday. He said one of the accused Gyana Ranjan Patra of Puri shared OTPs and supplied pre-activated SIM cards to fraudsters from Assam, Rajasthan and Delhi. The other accused are Babuna Das, Rakesh Kumar Nayak, Biswajit Sarangi, Mahabir Das, Jyoti Ranjan Sahoo, Soumya Ranjan Khandayat of Puri and Biswajit Pradhan of Nayagarh and an employee of Jio. They prepared the pre-activated SIMs of different service providers and supplied the same to Patra and Pradhan who sent the cards to two persons from Delhi and Assam, said the DCP. Mishra said in June last year, a person filed a complaint with cyber police stating he had published an advertisement in a portal for renting out his house at Ghatikia in Bhubaneswar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On June 19, he received a response from a man who identified himself as Randeep Singh, a CISF personnel posted at Guwahati Airport and transferred to Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar. The response was received from WhatsApp number 9506-617-964. After discussions, the complainant sought some amount as advance for renting out his house only to discover Rs 57,000 was withdrawn from his bank account. Basing on technical analysis, some mobile numbers from Odisha were found to have been used by the man who posed as a CISF trooper from Rajasthan. Later, it was ascertained that, a group of people from Puri were preparing pre-activated SIMs and supplying the same to fraudsters in Assam, Rajasthan and Delhi. A team led by IIC, cyber police station Chandrika Swain arrested the accused from Puri. Further investigation revealed all SIMs supplied from Odisha are active at Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi. The accused have sold more than 5,000 pre-activated SIMs of different service providers till May this year.