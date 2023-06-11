Home States Odisha

Sambalpur Municipal Corporation in Odisha gets its first RRR centre

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  In a bid to involve citizens in waste management initiatives, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) set up a permanent reduce-reuse-recycle (RRR) centre at Balibandha here on Saturday.
Inaugurating the facility, SMC commissioner Pradeep Sahu said this is the first permanent RRR centre in the city.

Residents can voluntarily come forward to give away their waste materials at the centre. Any recyclable waste including clothes, shoes, crockery, books and unused electronics equipment will be collected here. 

The recyclable materials will be sent to micro-composting centres and material recovery facility in the city. The materials will be segregated and given away to people who need them. The RRR centre will be run and managed by Swachh Sathis. There are plans to open more RRR centres in the city in the coming days, he said.

SMC enforcement officer Subhankar Mohanty said by giving away waste materials to the RRR centre, people will enable opportunities for reuse and recycling. The centre will also be helpful in raising awareness among people about waste management.
 

