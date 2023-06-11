Sultry summer: Bhubaneswar’s real feel touches 55 degree celsius

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: On Saturday, Bhubaneswar work up to one of its sultriest summer mornings. At 5.30 am, the temperature read 30.2 degree C while relative humidity was 96 per cent. The maximum day temperature read 38.2 degree C on the day and the real-feel was 55 degree C by noon.

Thanks to high humidity, life was miserable even indoors. The relative humidity went down to 76 per cent by 8.30 am and further dipped to 64 per cent with 37.2 degree temperature recorded at 11.30 am. Weather experts said the real feel temperature due to high humidity was 55 degree C.

Similar conditions prevailed across the state and at least 19 places recorded 40 degree C or more on the day. Jharsuguda was the hottest at 44.8 degree C followed by Sambalpur and Boudh at 44.6 degree C each and Sonepur at 44.5 degree. Cuttack recorded 38.2 degree C, the same as Bhubaneswar.

No change in temp for 4-5 days

The met office predicted that will be no large change in day temperature during the next four to five days. People are expected to experience hot and uncomfortable weather as the day temperature is likely to remain three degree to five degree above normal.

The national weather forecaster also issued heat wave warning for western Odisha and interior districts of the state in the next three days. Districts like Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Balangir, Boudh, Keonjhar and Kalahandi will feel the heat.

“Parts of Odisha are experiencing hot weather conditions due to dry north-westerly winds flowing towards the state. Interior districts are experiencing it because of absence of significant thunderstorm activity,” said scientist of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Umasankar Das.

Director of Centre for Environment and Climate, Sarat Chandra Sahu said coastal districts are experiencing sweltering conditions as cyclonic storm Biparjoy, which is expected to intensify further, is diverting dry north-westerly winds towards Odisha. Once the storm makes landfall, the hot weather condition in the state is expected to abate. Besides, wind convergence over the Bay of Bengal is attracting dry air from north-west part of the country.

Apart from the western districts, hot weather condition is expected to abate from June 13 onwards. South-west monsoon’s arrival in the state is expected to be from June 16 to 18. The state will start witnessing pre-monsoon showers before that, Sahu said.

