Accused move Orissa High Court against Lokayukta’s order

ROURKELA: Two separate petitions have been filed in the Orissa High Court to quash the order of Odisha Lokayukta which had directed the state Vigilance to conduct inquiry into the alleged corruption in distribution of benefits to construction workers in Sundargarh district.

While the then district labour officer (DLO) of Rourkela had filed a petition in the HC in March, the accused vendor firm ‘Maa Padmasini’ filed another plea in April. The petitioners have prayed the court for quashing of the Lokayukta order describing it as arbitrary. The next hearing in the case has been fixed for June 21.

On February 17 this year, the Lokayukta bench had ordered a fresh inquiry into the allegations of corruption in distribution of bicycles, safety equipment and tools by the office of joint labour commissioner (JLC), Rourkela to workers under Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board (OB&OCWWB).

The bench had observed that after careful consideration of the findings of the probe report of Vigilance, documents, explanations of respondents, views of competent authorities and arguments of counsels of respondents, it did not see merit to differ or ignore the inquiry findings. It said there is prima facie case for criminal investigation to find out the extent of corruption, involvement and criminal liability of public servant(s) and others. The Lokayukta asked for submission of fresh Vigilance inquiry report in four months.

In December 2019, Congress leader Rashmi Ranjan had filed a complaint with the Lokayukta alleging corruption in distribution of benefits to construction workers. After being directed by the Lokayukta, the Rourkela Vigilance division had submitted a preliminary investigation report on November 19, 2021. The report had cited misappropriation of over Rs 1.44 crore in distribution of the benefits.

The Vigilance said benefits were distributed to a total 6,642 beneficiaries. As part of its preliminary inquiry, the Vigilance randomly checked 306 beneficiaries and found that 286 of them received bicycles, safety equipment and tools, while rest 20 were not provided these items. A few of them were also not eligible to be registered under the OB&OCWWB.

The Vigilance further claimed that the then DLO had ignored the tender route. The vendors, Maa Padmasini and Vedic Ventures, had procured the items at lower costs only to supply those at a higher rate.

