Drunk man kills wife for dancing at wedding party in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: In a shocking incident, a man reportedly killed his wife for dancing in a wedding procession without taking his permission at Paikapada village within Oupada police limits in Balasore district on Saturday night. The accused is 43-year-old Ram Singh of Paikapada. The deceased was identified as Sharmila Singh (35). Ram is a driver by profession.

Sources said a wedding ceremony was organised by Ram’s neighbour on Saturday night. During the marriage procession, some women requested Sharmila to dance with them. Though she refused, the women forcibly dragged her to the middle of the procession and made her dance.

Ram, who was also present at the spot, saw Sharmila shaking a leg and became angry. However, he did not express his displeasure and waited for the function to get over. In the meantime, he consumed alcohol with his friends and became completely drunk.

After attending the wedding feast, the couple went home. At around 11 pm, a fight broke out between them as Ram yelled at Sharmila for dancing in the procession without his permission. When the woman protested, Ram became furious and in a fit of rage, assaulted her with a digging bar.

The couple’s two minor kids snatched away the iron bar from Ram’s hands but the latter grabbed the handle of an axe and continued to assault Sharmila. The woman bled to death. On hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to the spot and found Sharmila lying in a pool of blood. They immediately informed the police about the incident.

The next morning, a team of Oupada police rushed to the village for investigation. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Soro Ritesh Kumar Mahapatra said the woman’s body was sent for postmortem. Basing on the complaint of the deceased’s parents, police registered a case under section 302 of the IPC and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway.

