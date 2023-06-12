Home States Odisha

Drunk man kills wife for dancing at wedding party in Odisha

The couple’s two minor kids try to intervene, but the mother bleeds to death after assault

Published: 12th June 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, Rape

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BALASORE: In a shocking incident, a man reportedly killed his wife for dancing in a wedding procession without taking his permission at Paikapada village within Oupada police limits in Balasore district on Saturday night. The accused is 43-year-old Ram Singh of Paikapada. The deceased was identified as Sharmila Singh (35). Ram is a driver by profession.

Sources said a wedding ceremony was organised by Ram’s neighbour on Saturday night. During the marriage procession, some women requested Sharmila to dance with them. Though she refused, the women forcibly dragged her to the middle of the procession and made her dance.

Ram, who was also present at the spot, saw Sharmila shaking a leg and became angry. However, he did not express his displeasure and waited for the function to get over. In the meantime, he consumed alcohol with his friends and became completely drunk.

After attending the wedding feast, the couple went home. At around 11 pm, a fight broke out between them as Ram yelled at Sharmila for dancing in the procession without his permission. When the woman protested, Ram became furious and in a fit of rage, assaulted her with a digging bar. 

The couple’s two minor kids snatched away the iron bar from Ram’s hands but the latter grabbed the handle of an axe and continued to assault Sharmila. The woman bled to death. On hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to the spot and found Sharmila lying in a pool of blood. They immediately informed the police about the incident.

The next morning, a team of Oupada police rushed to the village for investigation. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Soro Ritesh Kumar Mahapatra said the woman’s body was sent for postmortem. Basing on the complaint of the deceased’s parents, police registered a case under section 302 of the IPC and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drunk man kills wife
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp