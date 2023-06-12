Gold, silver ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh looted from temple in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Unidentified miscreants looted gold and silver ornaments worth over Rs 2 lakh from the Jagannath temple at Dhanmandal area within Jajpur’s Badachana police limits late on Saturday night. Police said the theft came to light after the priest found the main gate and door of the temple broken on Sunday.

“On being informed, we reached the temple with scientific team and dog squad,” said Badachana IIC Priyabrata Rout. Preliminary investigation suggested that gold and silver jewellery worth over Rs 2 lakh and utensils among other items were robbed. “A case was registered and efforts underway to nab those involved in the crime,” Rout added.

The Ashtadhatu idol of Lord Kotrakshi at Darpanigarh village in the district was stolen from the temple around 18 months back. The idol was later recovered from the airport in New Delhi while being smuggled abroad. After inspection by the ASI, it was sent back to the temple.

JAJPUR: Unidentified miscreants looted gold and silver ornaments worth over Rs 2 lakh from the Jagannath temple at Dhanmandal area within Jajpur’s Badachana police limits late on Saturday night. Police said the theft came to light after the priest found the main gate and door of the temple broken on Sunday. “On being informed, we reached the temple with scientific team and dog squad,” said Badachana IIC Priyabrata Rout. Preliminary investigation suggested that gold and silver jewellery worth over Rs 2 lakh and utensils among other items were robbed. “A case was registered and efforts underway to nab those involved in the crime,” Rout added. The Ashtadhatu idol of Lord Kotrakshi at Darpanigarh village in the district was stolen from the temple around 18 months back. The idol was later recovered from the airport in New Delhi while being smuggled abroad. After inspection by the ASI, it was sent back to the temple. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });