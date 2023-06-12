Home States Odisha

Gold, silver ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh looted from temple in Odisha

The Ashtadhatu idol of Lord Kotrakshi at Darpanigarh village in the district was stolen from the temple around 18 months  back.

Published: 12th June 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

robbery, burglary

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Unidentified miscreants looted gold and silver ornaments worth over Rs 2 lakh from the Jagannath temple at Dhanmandal area within Jajpur’s Badachana police limits late on Saturday night. Police said the theft came to light after the priest found the main gate and door of the temple broken on Sunday.

“On being informed, we reached the temple with scientific team and dog squad,” said Badachana IIC Priyabrata Rout. Preliminary investigation suggested that gold and silver jewellery worth over Rs 2 lakh and utensils among other items were robbed. “A case was registered and efforts underway to nab those involved in the crime,” Rout added.

The Ashtadhatu idol of Lord Kotrakshi at Darpanigarh village in the district was stolen from the temple around 18 months back. The idol was later recovered from the airport in New Delhi while being smuggled abroad. After inspection by the ASI, it was sent back to the temple. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
robberyJagannath temple
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp