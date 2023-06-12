Minister urges industries to support Odisha farmers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain called upon industrial houses to extend their support and guidance to farmers in the state. Addressing the ninth edition of Farm2Fork organised by CII Odisha state council, Swain expressed his satisfaction over the state’s progress in agricultural production. Previously considered a deficient state, Odisha has now achieved near self-sufficiency in various crops and food products, he said.

The minister said Odisha will soon become a thriving state in coffee and millet cultivation. He urged industries to support the coffee mission and assist in its global outreach efforts.Principal commissioner, Central GST Prakash Kumar Behera stressed on enormous benefits millets provide for regional food security and their contribution to climate change mitigation efforts. He highlighted the proposal of the fitment committee of the GST council to reduce the tax rate on millets. Chairman of CII state council Sashi Sekhar Mohanty also spoke.

BHUBANESWAR: Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain called upon industrial houses to extend their support and guidance to farmers in the state. Addressing the ninth edition of Farm2Fork organised by CII Odisha state council, Swain expressed his satisfaction over the state’s progress in agricultural production. Previously considered a deficient state, Odisha has now achieved near self-sufficiency in various crops and food products, he said. The minister said Odisha will soon become a thriving state in coffee and millet cultivation. He urged industries to support the coffee mission and assist in its global outreach efforts.Principal commissioner, Central GST Prakash Kumar Behera stressed on enormous benefits millets provide for regional food security and their contribution to climate change mitigation efforts. He highlighted the proposal of the fitment committee of the GST council to reduce the tax rate on millets. Chairman of CII state council Sashi Sekhar Mohanty also spoke.