No drone operations without UID during Rath Yatra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Puri police have issued an advisory over using drones in the town during Rath Yatra and warned of stringent action against violators. The advisory comes after police observed in recent years, during the chariot festival, many individuals and operators were using drones for clicking photographs and recording videos.

Keeping in view the safety and security of Shree Jagannath Temple, Gundicha Temple, chariots of the holy Trinity and the devotees, the advisory has been issued to prohibit the use of drones in Puri town, especially on Grand Road, from Rath Yatra to Niladri Bije between June 20 and July 1, said the police.

Shree Jagannath Temple has been declared a no-fly zone as per provisions of Drone Rules, 2021. Drones cannot be flown around the temple as per rule 22. No operator should use a drone without a valid unique identification number issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), states the advisory.

Operators have been warned to not use drones without valid documents as per rules. They will be held responsible for damage to any property and injury to any person due to usage of drones.

“The drone operators have been asked to verify the restrictions imposed by DGCA on the DigitalSky platform as per Rule 21. Drones will not be allowed in close proximity to the three chariots or over Gundicha Temple,” said Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh.

A single window system to verify the documents of the drone operators will function at SDJM and Additional SP Mihir Panda’s offices in Puri. For any query or complaint related to the drones, a helpline number 6370967100 has been issued, said the SP. Police will use drones to monitor traffic, crowd density and beach security. The drones will also be used to keep a vigil on Grand Road.

