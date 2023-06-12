October date for Odisha's bio-refinery project

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday reviewed the progress of the ethanol bio-refinery project of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) at Baulsingha under Bhatli tehsil here on Sunday.

Pradhan said work on the project was affected due to the outbreak of Covid-19. However, it is nearing completion now. Efforts are underway to make it operational by September or October this year. “I held discussion with the officials and urged them to expedite the work.”

The union minister further said Bargarh is a farming district. Though a large quantity of paddy is produced here every year, the farmers face a lot of problems in disposing of their surplus produce. After the project is commissioned, ethanol can be made from paddy straws and broken rice in the refinery.

Farmers of the district will be benefitted from the bio-refinery. Reportedly, Bargarh produces around 17 lakh tonnes of paddy annually. Around 15 lakh tonnes of straw is generated from paddy farming every year. Sources said the straw will be purchased from farmers to make ethanol at the bio-refinery which is being set up at a cost of Rs 1,607 crore.

The bio-refinery will produce fuel-grade ethanol using around two lakh tonnes of paddy straw annually as feedstock. The ethanol produced from the plant will be blended with petrol to significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and save crude import bills for India. The project will also create a large number of direct and indirect employment opportunities in the district.

Pradhan said, “During a discussion with the district collector, I gave suggestions to design relevant courses and modules in ethanol engineering, economics and technology in regional Govt ITIs for connecting local youth with the emerging green jobs and also prepare competent and skilled manpower through capacity building.”

Later in the day, the union minister addressed a gathering at Paikmal block in Bargarh during Garib Kalyan Samabesh to commemorate the completion of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

BARGARH: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday reviewed the progress of the ethanol bio-refinery project of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) at Baulsingha under Bhatli tehsil here on Sunday. Pradhan said work on the project was affected due to the outbreak of Covid-19. However, it is nearing completion now. Efforts are underway to make it operational by September or October this year. “I held discussion with the officials and urged them to expedite the work.” The union minister further said Bargarh is a farming district. Though a large quantity of paddy is produced here every year, the farmers face a lot of problems in disposing of their surplus produce. After the project is commissioned, ethanol can be made from paddy straws and broken rice in the refinery.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Farmers of the district will be benefitted from the bio-refinery. Reportedly, Bargarh produces around 17 lakh tonnes of paddy annually. Around 15 lakh tonnes of straw is generated from paddy farming every year. Sources said the straw will be purchased from farmers to make ethanol at the bio-refinery which is being set up at a cost of Rs 1,607 crore. The bio-refinery will produce fuel-grade ethanol using around two lakh tonnes of paddy straw annually as feedstock. The ethanol produced from the plant will be blended with petrol to significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and save crude import bills for India. The project will also create a large number of direct and indirect employment opportunities in the district. Pradhan said, “During a discussion with the district collector, I gave suggestions to design relevant courses and modules in ethanol engineering, economics and technology in regional Govt ITIs for connecting local youth with the emerging green jobs and also prepare competent and skilled manpower through capacity building.” Later in the day, the union minister addressed a gathering at Paikmal block in Bargarh during Garib Kalyan Samabesh to commemorate the completion of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.