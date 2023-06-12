Odisha train crash: CBI picks up five officials of the southeastern railway

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday picked up five SER employees in connection with the Odisha train tragedy that took 288 lives and left 920 injured on June 2. The five included an assistant station manager who was present at Bahanaga Bazar station at the time of the accident, and four from the signal department. Sources said they have been taken to an unidentified location for further questioning.

The five were among at least 30 railway employees and outsourcing staff from Bahanaga, Balasore and Kharagpur. They were initially quizzed at separate places before being picked up by the investigating agency, sources added.

“The four signal maintainers had come to Bahanaga for maintenance on June 2. As per protocol, they were supposed to test the signal in coordination with the on-duty assistant station manager after maintenance. But they had left before testing of the signal and electronic signalling system,” sources added. CBI officials involved in the investigation, however, remained tight-lipped about the development.

Meanwhile, the probe into the safety issues in the section is underway by the Commissioner of Railway Safety. So far, more than 50 persons, including railway employees and eye witnesses, have deposed before the inquiry commission.

