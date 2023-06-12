Odisha train crash: Now relay rooms and signal systems will remain locked

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Faced with severe criticism for poor railway infrastructure and safety issues in the wake of the Odisha train tragedy, the Railway Board in a fresh order has directed all railway zones to ensure security of relay rooms and signal systems by making robust locking arrangement.

Executive director (signal) Rameshwar Meena has asked general managers of railway zones to scrupulously implement the joint procedure order on disconnection/reconnection protocols for signal and telecommunication gears. The board has directed all zonal general managers to ensure that relay rooms should be provided with double locks and door openings be monitored through data logger.

This is the third order by the Railway Board in a week after chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti called for complete review of operations and maintenance practices and member (infrastructure) Roop Narayan Sunkar sought a comprehensive list of deficiencies and compliance.

This order assumes significance for small stations like Bahanaga where the fatal accident took place claiming 288 lives prompting the board to recommend a CBI probe suspecting possible sabotage and tampering with electronic interlocking system that detects presence of trains.

The relay panel at Bahanaga Bazar station runs from a single rickety asbestos-roofed house with no security provisions. The joint order signed by additional member (traffic) Chhatrasal Singh and additional member (signal) Rahul Agarwal stated keys of signal and relay rooms will be kept in the custody of station managers until the double locking system is provided.

“Provisioning of digital locks must be made in all relay rooms, relay huts and cabins provided as an extension of station relay room in station yard besides all level crossing gate relay cabins within station limits housing signal and telecommunication equipment and point/track circuit signals.Only authorised personnel with valid competency certificates should be allowed for maintenance,” it stated.

The Railway Board has also issued a disconnection and reconnection protocol to be scrupulously followed when signal and telecommunication gears are disconnected or reconnected for maintenance or repairs or attending signal failures. After completion of repair or maintenance work, station managers will have to ensure that the signalling system is running perfectly before it is turned green.

“The reception signal should not be taken off and the first train be brought to stop at the first stop signal. The departure signal for run through trains should be taken off only after the train has occupied the berthing portion by seeing the relevant indications on panel. The procedure should be applicable for all Up and Down trains,” the joint order added.

