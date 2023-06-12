Odisha train crash: State government in a bind over disposal of  bodies

Hemant Kumar Rout By

BHUBANESWAR: Ten days after the disastrous train mishap at Bahanaga railway station, the disposal of unidentified bodies of crash victims has presented a precarious situation for both the Odisha government and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar.

The bodies, currently, are stored in make-shift containers on the premises of AIIMS. With their condition deteriorating due to delayed embalming and scores of relatives of accident victims waiting for DNA matching reports, no decision has been taken for their disposal yet.

The state government is undecided over mass cremation which, initially, was being weighed as an option. While sources in the government said they will take advice from AIIMS on disposal of the unidentified bodies and act accordingly, the authorities of the premier medical institute are faced with a dilemma.

AIIMS sources said the institute is the scientific custodian and tasked with preserving the bodies, they do not want to enter into the territory of the government in such a sensitive case and might leave it to the latter to take the final call.

AIIMS medical superintendent Dr DK Parida said, ideally, bodies should be claimed within 72 hours of an incident. “Given the gravity of the incident, we have continued with the preservation. We will wait for the DNA analysis report and the government’s decision on it,” he said.

On the other hand, the government is also in a bind given the number of claimants. While 81 bodies of crash victims have been stored, so far, 75 claims have been received at AIIMS. Only after DNA profiles cross-matching, the actual number of claimants will be ascertained. But this process will take time.

Similarly, there are issues of matching. Father/mother or siblings are first degree relations where the accuracy of DNA matching is higher. But matching probability drops in case of second degree relations. Sources said some samples have been collected from second degree relations like cousins and uncles who came to identify the bodies.

Additional professor of Anatomy department Dr Pravash Ranjan Tripathy said all 75 people provided their blood samples for DNA matching. “The matching process is cumbersome due to the involvement of multiple factors, including quality of DNA extracted from the bodies. We are unsure how many samples will match. People are still coming to claim the bodies,” he said.

Medical experts, also, point at a different scenario - scientific disposal of bodies in case the government finds it difficult to take a decision on cremation. “Cadavers can be donated to medical institutions for research. Body parts like skeletons, bones, viscera and other organs can be retrieved from headless or mutilated bodies for research purposes,” an expert said.

As per the latest data, of the 288 deaths, a maximum of 102 passengers from West Bengal were killed in the crash, followed by 55 from Bihar, 39 from Odisha, nine from Jharkhand and one each from Andhra Pradesh and Nepal. The rest 81 bodies are unidentified.

