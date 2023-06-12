Outage of 3 OPGC units cause 800 MW shortage in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state witnessed a shortfall of around 800 MW power on Saturday against its requirement of 5,900 MW as three units of Ib Thermal Power Station of Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) at Banharpali in Jharsuguda district went off the state grid.

Official sources said two units of 210 MW each of stage-I and one of 660 MW of stage-II were not available since afternoon following damage to a tower of the 400 KV transmission line between Meramundali and Lapang caused by Nor’wester.

As many parts of the country are reeling under an unprecedented heatwave and power demand has gone unexpectedly high, the Grid Corporation of Odisha Limited (Gridco), the bulk supplier of power to the state, had to face a tough time arrange power to make up for loss of around 800 MW from outside the state.

Top sources in Gridco said the corporation had to buy costly power from other sources and overdrew around 700 MW to meet the gap. Gridco drew 2,789 MW from the eastern region electricity board against is scheduled drawal of 2,016 MW. The peak demand of the state at 3.26 pm was 6,148 MW while the average demand was 5,864 MW on the day.

One unit of Indravati, two of Balimela and one of Upper Kolab hydro power stations were shut down for maintenance and repair. However, Odisha Hydro Power Generation could generate 1319 MW. Normalcy was restored as all the three units of OPGC resumed operations following restoration of the 400 KV line, sources in OPGC said.

BHUBANESWAR: The state witnessed a shortfall of around 800 MW power on Saturday against its requirement of 5,900 MW as three units of Ib Thermal Power Station of Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) at Banharpali in Jharsuguda district went off the state grid. Official sources said two units of 210 MW each of stage-I and one of 660 MW of stage-II were not available since afternoon following damage to a tower of the 400 KV transmission line between Meramundali and Lapang caused by Nor’wester. As many parts of the country are reeling under an unprecedented heatwave and power demand has gone unexpectedly high, the Grid Corporation of Odisha Limited (Gridco), the bulk supplier of power to the state, had to face a tough time arrange power to make up for loss of around 800 MW from outside the state.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Top sources in Gridco said the corporation had to buy costly power from other sources and overdrew around 700 MW to meet the gap. Gridco drew 2,789 MW from the eastern region electricity board against is scheduled drawal of 2,016 MW. The peak demand of the state at 3.26 pm was 6,148 MW while the average demand was 5,864 MW on the day. One unit of Indravati, two of Balimela and one of Upper Kolab hydro power stations were shut down for maintenance and repair. However, Odisha Hydro Power Generation could generate 1319 MW. Normalcy was restored as all the three units of OPGC resumed operations following restoration of the 400 KV line, sources in OPGC said.