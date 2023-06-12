Power supply plays hide and seek as consumers in Odisha's Sundargarh sweat

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Though power supply has supposedly just improved from worst to bad in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district, its disrupted supply game amid the sweltering heat has only heaped miseries on the urban and rural consumers.

While the same power outage woes continue to prevail, its pattern seems to have changed over the years. If previously there were unannounced power cuts for at least two hours at a stretch twice a day, the pattern in recent times has taken the shape of brief spells many times a day.

Sources said there is no unanimity in power outages across the city as some places are worst hit and others are less affected. Kameswar Chaudhury of Vedvyas said they witness frequent power trips a day and it takes nearly 10-15 minutes to restore supply. “In a day it happens at least 20-25 times leaving the inverter battery drained since it fails to charge fully,” he added.

SC Verma of Malgodam area in Rourkela lambasting the erratic power supply said now power disruptions are seen for at least two to three hours a day in brief spells. The situation in rural areas of Sundargarh is reportedly more troublesome. Former zilla parishad (ZP) member and JMM leader Patras Ekka said in Gurundia block uninterrupted power supply is a dream.

“Even a little thunderstorm leads to power outage for two to three days. The locals face power disruptions lasting for three to 10 hours every alternative day,” he added. The situation, meanwhile, has improved in some areas. Former ZP member of Nuagaon block Pappu Sahu said there have reportedly been no power outage issues in Jamshera, Mitkundri, Lindra, Koelsuta, Kerketta, Khuntgaon and a few other connecting villages after installation of a 33 kv sub-station at Lindra.

Denying the occurrence of unannounced power outages, TPWODL superintending engineer Sushant Kumar Panda said power disruptions occur either due to system modifications or changes in weather conditions. “Power supply for Rourkela has increased substantially,” he added. Asked about the extra load demand, Panda said he cannot provide specific data as it is monitored by the corporate office.

