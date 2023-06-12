Two teenagers among four killed in road accidents in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL/JHARSUGUDA: At least four persons including two teenagers were killed in separate road mishaps in Dhenkanal and Jharsuguda districts on Sunday. In Dhenkanal, two teenagers died and another sustained critical injuries after a speeding car hit their motorcycle on Tile-Surapratappur road within Bhuban police limits.

The deceased are Prithiraj Sahoo (15) and Soumya Ranjan Kandi (15). The critically-injured teenager, Chandan Samal (15), is undergoing treatment in Kamakhyanagar sub-divisional hospital. The mishap took place at around 2.30 pm.

Police said the three teenagers were returning home on a motorcycle after attending a get-together at the village temple. Suddenly, an unidentified SUV hit their bike and sped away from the spot. The trio sustained critical injuries and were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared Prithiraj and Soumya dead.

In Jharsuguda, two youths were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck near Raghunathpali. The deceased are Jagatram Bhanj (30) of Dehri Pali and Rakesh Luha (29) of Rakhibhil. Sources said the duo was on way to Jharsuguda when the truck hit their bike from behind. Rakesh was killed on the spot while Jagatram died during treatment at hospital. Following the incident, locals staged road blockade demanding strict implementation of traffic rules on the route.

