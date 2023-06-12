Home States Odisha

Vermi-villages to promote alternative livelihood for farmers in Odisha's Keonjhar district

It is effective in augmenting income of farmers and forest dependent tribal communities.

Published: 12th June 2023 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Vermi villages

Vermi villages

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to reduce the dependence of villagers on the forest for livelihood and bring down incidents of man-animal conflict, the Keonjhar forest division has created five vermi-villages where households will get the scope of alternative livelihood through vermicomposting.

Taramakanta. Baghinasa, Nalabilla, Aharposi and Rohiniduma have been declared vermi-villages by the division. “The vermin-villages have been created as part of the celebration of World Environment Day recently in which each of the villages will produce vermicompost on a large scale as an alternate source of livelihood,” said Keonjhar DFO Dhamdhere Dhanraj Hanumant.

He said vermicompost is an alternate livelihood that can be done with low capital investment without giving up core agricultural activities. It is effective in augmenting income of farmers and forest dependent tribal communities. At least 50 per cent of households in the vermi-villages will have vermicompost units and Mission Shakti SHGs working under Van Surakshya Samitis (VSSs) will execute it. The division hopes organic manure requirement of the district can be met through the vermi-villages.

To provide technical support to villages in this regard the division has collaborated with Gramin Product NGO and KVK Keonjhar.  Besides, Prakalpa, another agency is also helping villages in preparation of micro-plans, livelihood plan and business plan, forest officials said.  

To support and encourage SHG group members and villages to take up the project, the division has announced an assured buyback of organic compost at Rs 20 per kg for plantation and nursery activities in its jurisdiction. All line departments have also assured purchase of vermi-compost.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vermi villages
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp