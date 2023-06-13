BJD govt is hijacking central schemes, says Purandeswari 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The BJD government in the state has hijacked several welfare schemes of the Centre for vested interests, alleged national BJP general secretary and the party’s Odisha in-charge D Purandeswari on Monday.

Addressing mediapersons during her visit to Jeypore, Purandeswari said Odisha government is misleading people by hijacking popular Centrally-sponsored schemes like PMAY, Ujjwala, Saubhagya, Dhan Jan and several others. The people will give a befitting answer to the BJD in the coming days.

The Central government has pumped funds into several projects including Bharatamala, two railway lines and UDAN to boost connectivity in the tribal areas of Koraput district. More funds will be provided for development works in the near future, she said.

“The socio-economic scenario in the country has improved under the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years. The country has risen to prominence as a global player,” said Purandeswari.

She further said the BJP is continuously putting in efforts to strengthen the party organisation in tribal areas. “We will go to people with our development agenda.” Earlier in the day, the BJP general secretary visited Pottangi and inspected the ongoing work of the Bharatamala project under which a 474 km, six-lane national highway connecting Visakhapatnam to Raipur is being constructed.

The project aims to improve connectivity, reduce travel time, boost industries and promote regional development. Purandeswari also visited Dangadelua village in Koraput and Phampuni in Jeypore block and held discussion with beneficiaries of various Central schemes. Among others, district BJP president Sumant Pradhan and former MP Balabhadra Majhi were present.

