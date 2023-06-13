Home States Odisha

Cuttack residents rue change in ODA rules

As per the notification, in order to regularise a sub-plot, sub-divided unauthorisedly and approval of house building plan, the minimum width of the access road to the sub-plot shall be nine metre.

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The notification of Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department on Odisha Development Authorities (Planning and Building Standards) Amendment Rules, 2022 has led to widespread resentment among residents of Cuttack city. 

As per the notification, in order to regularise a sub-plot, sub-divided unauthorisedly and approve of house building plan, the minimum width of the access road to the sub-plot shall be nine metres.  Where the width of the access road is less than 9 metres but more than six metres, the land owner shall provide a strip of land half the width of the shortfall to widen the road to at least 9 metres, on the side that abuts the street, for maintaining minimum street width of nine metres. 

The owner shall gift the strip of land through a registered deed under the provisions of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882 (4 of 1882), in favour of the urban local body or local authority, as the case may be, prior to regularisation of the sub-plot, read the notification. 

Locals questioned why a nine-metre wide road is required for regularisation of subplots and approval of building plans in Cuttack when building plans on plots having 1.5 metre wide roads are being approved in Kolkata. Earlier, as per the ODA Act, a six-metre road was required for the approval of a building plan. Considering the public discontentment, the CMC’s Planning and Development Standing Committee has sent a letter to the H&UD department urging to relax the amended ODA rules, especially in Cuttack City and allow the civic body to approve the building plan having 1.5-metre roads.  
     
 

