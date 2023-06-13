NGT suspends construction on Sikharchandi hills

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday kept in abeyance the ongoing construction activity in Sikharchandi hills, a part of Chandaka Wildlife Division, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, citing it may damage the bio-diversity and other endangered plant species in the area.

The NGT bench also ordered constitution of a four-member joint committee for conducting an independent inquiry into the matter. “It does prima facie appear that the project may be in violation of Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 and may result in damage to the bio-diversity, particularly, rare and endangered medicinal and wild plant species and overall integrity of the hill. Thus, intervention of this tribunal may be necessary under section 15 of the NGT Act to prevent further damage and to restore the damage already done after independent verification of facts,” the green tribunal stated in its order.

With regard to irreversible consequences of the ongoing project, the tribunal bench stated the project, in question, may be held in abeyance till next date of hearing, ie July 5, 2023. The four-member NGT bench also ordered formation of a four-member joint committee to independently ascertain the factual position of the matter. The committee will be headed by the chief conservator of forest (CCF), Regional Office, MoEF&CC, Bhubaneswar with other members being representatives of CPCB, state PCB and district magistrate, Khurda.

“The committee may meet within one week, undertake visit to the site, interact with the concerned stakeholders including WATCO and after ascertaining factual position, particularly with regard to illegal felling of trees, loss of bio-diversity and other damage to environment, including cutting of the hill and submit a factual and action taken report to this Tribunal within three weeks, ie by July 3,” the bench ordered.

The development project taken up by the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) in one of the hills at Sikharchandi sparked resentment among locals and environmentalists who demanded protection of the patch of natural forest of the hill that has been acting as green lungs for the North Bhubaneswar.

