Nights grow warmer as severe heat singes Odisha 

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS Odisha reels under a staggering heat wave, it is the soaring night temperature keeping pace with day time mercury that is making life miserable. On Monday, Sambalpur recorded 46.1 degree Celsius, the highest of the season for the state. The last time the western Odisha city reported a 46 degree C-plus temperature in June was in 2012.

As its daytime temperature rises, the nights too have grown warmer. The minimum temperature of Sambalpur on Monday was 29.2 degree C. Compare this with the minimum temperature pattern over the last 10 years and it is clear that the city is struggling with warmer nights.

As per statistics available with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Sambalpur’s minimum temperature in last 11 years has not crossed 24 degree C. In 2022, the minimum temperature stood at 23.5 degree C. The city’s hottest June was in 1998 when it recorded 47.4 degree C.

With the delayed monsoon and multiple weather systems on either side of India sending the mercury soaring, at least 16 stations across the state recorded above 43 degree C on the day. Sambalpur was followed by Hirakud at 45.6 degree C, Sonepur 45 degree C and Bargarh 44.9 degree C.

Hirakud’s day time temperature was 8.6 degree C above normal, while Bhubaneswar and Phulbani saw a surge of 8.3 degree C each. Sambalpur reported 8 degree C jump over normal. Cuttack which recorded a maximum day temperature of 43.2 degree C was 7.8 degree C hotter than normal.

Meanwhile, people of Odisha will have to wait for respite as the IMD has issued a heat wave to severe heat wave warning for western and interior districts till Friday. In Bhubaneswar, which recorded 44.3 degree C, the night temperature pattern was similar to that of Sambalpur. On Monday, its lowest was 29 degree C. In last 11 years, the capital city’s hottest June night was recorded in 2015 when the mercury read 24.4 degree C. A five degree C jump this year has left people of the state capital seeking cooler indoors as the highly concretised and barren city is unable to absorb heat and increasing radiation has made life intolerable.

IMD DG Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told The New Indian Express weather is feeling harsh due to high humidity triggered by sufficient availability of moisture. “As south-west monsoon has advanced into Bangladesh, south West Bengal, Sikkim and Northeast states, there is plenty of moisture incursion towards Odisha,” said Mohapatra.

Though cyclone Biparjoy does not have a direct bearing on movement of the south-west monsoon, the Arabian Sea branch of the monsoon is not supporting the Bay of Bengal end due to the tropical storm.

“South-west monsoon is active over Bay of Bengal. Parts of Odisha have already started receiving pre-monsoon showers and rainfall activity is expected to increase from Friday onwards,” said Mohapatra. He, however, did not clarify when the monsoon will advance to Odisha.

BHUBANESWAR: AS Odisha reels under a staggering heat wave, it is the soaring night temperature keeping pace with day time mercury that is making life miserable. On Monday, Sambalpur recorded 46.1 degree Celsius, the highest of the season for the state. The last time the western Odisha city reported a 46 degree C-plus temperature in June was in 2012. As its daytime temperature rises, the nights too have grown warmer. The minimum temperature of Sambalpur on Monday was 29.2 degree C. Compare this with the minimum temperature pattern over the last 10 years and it is clear that the city is struggling with warmer nights. As per statistics available with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Sambalpur’s minimum temperature in last 11 years has not crossed 24 degree C. In 2022, the minimum temperature stood at 23.5 degree C. The city’s hottest June was in 1998 when it recorded 47.4 degree C.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); With the delayed monsoon and multiple weather systems on either side of India sending the mercury soaring, at least 16 stations across the state recorded above 43 degree C on the day. Sambalpur was followed by Hirakud at 45.6 degree C, Sonepur 45 degree C and Bargarh 44.9 degree C. Hirakud’s day time temperature was 8.6 degree C above normal, while Bhubaneswar and Phulbani saw a surge of 8.3 degree C each. Sambalpur reported 8 degree C jump over normal. Cuttack which recorded a maximum day temperature of 43.2 degree C was 7.8 degree C hotter than normal. Meanwhile, people of Odisha will have to wait for respite as the IMD has issued a heat wave to severe heat wave warning for western and interior districts till Friday. In Bhubaneswar, which recorded 44.3 degree C, the night temperature pattern was similar to that of Sambalpur. On Monday, its lowest was 29 degree C. In last 11 years, the capital city’s hottest June night was recorded in 2015 when the mercury read 24.4 degree C. A five degree C jump this year has left people of the state capital seeking cooler indoors as the highly concretised and barren city is unable to absorb heat and increasing radiation has made life intolerable. IMD DG Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told The New Indian Express weather is feeling harsh due to high humidity triggered by sufficient availability of moisture. “As south-west monsoon has advanced into Bangladesh, south West Bengal, Sikkim and Northeast states, there is plenty of moisture incursion towards Odisha,” said Mohapatra. Though cyclone Biparjoy does not have a direct bearing on movement of the south-west monsoon, the Arabian Sea branch of the monsoon is not supporting the Bay of Bengal end due to the tropical storm. “South-west monsoon is active over Bay of Bengal. Parts of Odisha have already started receiving pre-monsoon showers and rainfall activity is expected to increase from Friday onwards,” said Mohapatra. He, however, did not clarify when the monsoon will advance to Odisha.