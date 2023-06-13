Nor’wester hits power supply, uproots trees in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Nor’wester wreaked havoc in Cuttack city with several trees uprooted and power supply snapped for over three-and-a-half hours on Monday. Gale wind with gusts up to around 120 kmph battered the city from 6 pm for almost an hour.

While tin and asbestos roofs of several houses were blown away, trees were uprooted at Link Road, Press Chhak, Rajabagicha, Collectorate, Chahata, Police Colony, Mata Matha, Cantonment road and Barabati Stadium localities in the city hindering communication.

However, there were no reports of any casualty. “We were sitting inside the house when a gale suddenly blew away the tin roof of our house. We got drenched in the rain,” said a resident of Sutahat. While several electricity poles were twisted, two cars were damaged after a tree fell on them at Matamatha and Police Colony.

The Nor’wester also caused massive damage to power infrastructure in the city. ‘We have restored power supply in some parts of the city including Badambadi, Ranihat, College Square(Partly), Mahanadi Vihar, Sri Vihar Colony etc. Now we are going to charge the 33 KV electric line from CDA and Tulasipur,” said superintending engineer, TPCODL Debasish Patnaik.

Nature’s wrath

Tin and asbestos roofs of several houses blown away

Trees uprooted in several localities

Massive damage to power infra in city

