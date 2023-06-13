Home States Odisha

Nor’wester hits power supply, uproots trees in Odisha

However, there were no reports of any casualty. “We were sitting inside the house when a gale suddenly blew away the tin roof of our house.

Published: 13th June 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity, power

Image used for representational purposes Only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Nor’wester wreaked havoc in Cuttack city with several trees uprooted and power supply snapped for over three-and-a-half hours on Monday. Gale wind with gusts up to around 120 kmph battered the city from 6 pm for almost an hour.  

While tin and asbestos roofs of several houses were blown away, trees were uprooted at Link Road, Press Chhak, Rajabagicha, Collectorate, Chahata, Police Colony, Mata Matha, Cantonment road and Barabati Stadium localities in the city hindering communication.

However, there were no reports of any casualty. “We were sitting inside the house when a gale suddenly blew away the tin roof of our house. We got drenched in the rain,” said a resident of Sutahat.   While several electricity poles were twisted, two cars were damaged after a tree fell on them at Matamatha and Police Colony. 

The Nor’wester also caused massive damage to power infrastructure in the city. ‘We have restored power supply in some parts of the city including Badambadi, Ranihat, College Square(Partly), Mahanadi Vihar, Sri Vihar Colony etc. Now we are going to charge the 33 KV electric line from CDA and Tulasipur,” said superintending engineer, TPCODL Debasish Patnaik.

Nature’s wrath 

  • Tin and asbestos roofs of several houses blown away
  • Trees uprooted in several localities
  • Massive damage to power infra in city
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nor’wester
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp