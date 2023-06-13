Home States Odisha

Odisha governor releases ‘Reflections’, a collection of essays

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal released ‘Reflections’, a collection of essays edited by educationist Dr Narayan Mohanty, at the Raj Bhawan on Monday.

BHUBANESWAR:  Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal released ‘Reflections’, a collection of essays edited by educationist Dr Narayan Mohanty, at the Raj Bhawan on Monday. The book contains 14 essays written by philosophers, medical practitioners, economists and political scientists of the state.

The writers have written about the basic principles of philosophy in English. Among others, HoD of philosophy of Ravenshaw university Ashok Tarai, general secretary of All Odisha Philosophy Association Dr Sachindra Raul, convener of state unit of Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasang Pabitra Kumar Ratha were present.

