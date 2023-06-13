Prosthetic eye helps wife identify charred body of gangster Bibhu

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The charred body of a man found in a forest in Jajpur’s Tamaka area on June 1 has been identified as that of notorious criminal Bibhu Sahoo who was kidnapped on May 31. Though the body was charred beyond recognition, Bibhu’s wife Soudamini identified her husband from his prosthetic left eye.

Fifty-two-year-old Bibhu alias Pratap was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint from Bhagabanpur village in Kendrapara’s Marshaghai on May 31 evening. The same night, Soudamini filed an FIR in Marshaghai police station alleging that her husband was abducted by unidentified gun-toting miscreants when he was sitting near an under-construction water tank in the village.

During investigation, police came to know that a burnt body was found in a forest in Tamaka area of Jajpur district on June 1. Marshaghai police then rushed to Tamaka for further probe. During postmortem of the body, doctors found a prosthetic eye which was identified by Bibhu’s wife. Prima facie, the charred body was identified as that of Bibhu through his prosthetic eye. However, police will conduct a DNA test to confirm the identity, said Jajpur SP Vinit Agrawal.

Soudamini said, “Though I identified my husband’s body on June 3, police are yet to collect DNA samples of my son and the younger brother of my husband to ascertain his identity. While my husband’s killers are roaming free even two weeks after the incident, police are yet to arrest them.”

Tamaka IIC Sukant Patra said, “We will transfer the case to Kendrapara police as the deceased was allegedly kidnapped from there and his wife filed an FIR in Marshaghai police station.” A notorious gangster of Kendrapara, Bibhu was involved in many criminal cases including murder, extortion, tender fixing, robbery and theft in the district and other parts of the state.

