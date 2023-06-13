Home States Odisha

Six phase UG admission process in Odisha from June 19

The department in a notification on the day informed the list of students selected for first round of admission will be out on July 14 and the admission process would continue from July 15 to 17.

Published: 13th June 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Admissions to Plus III colleges of the state for the 2023-24 academic session will begin from June 19, informed the Higher Education department on Monday. This year, admissions will take place in six rounds and continue till September.

The common application forms will be available on the students academic management system (SAMS) website (www.samsodisha.gov.in) from June 19 and students can submit their CAFs online till July 4. The department in a notification on the day informed the list of students selected for first round of admission will be out on July 14 and the admission process would continue from July 15 to 17.

Similarly, the second merit list would be released on July 27 and admissions in the round would be carried out from July 29 to August 2. Similarly, the third round of admissions will take place from August 10 to 14 and the fourth phase from August 22 to 25. The fifth and sixth rounds will be held between September 2 and 18.

Officials said this year, the selected students will have to pay their admission fees online through SAMS (student’s account) portal during the admission process. Until last year, the students paid their admission fees physically at the institutions. This change has been brought into effect owing to financial irregularities committed by a few higher education institutions during the slide-up admission process last year.

 Admission to BA (LLB) stream of National Law University at Cuttack and four-year BA-BEd and BSc-BEd in three higher educational institutions will also be done through SAMS e-admission process for the new session.  

Important dates

  • CAF to be available on SAMS website from June 19
  • Students can submit CAFs online till July 4
  • List of students selected in first round will be out on July 14
  • Second merit list will be released on July 27
