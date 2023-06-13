Home States Odisha

Vigilance search on AE’s office and houses in Odisha

Published: 13th June 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

income tax raid

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Vigilance officials on Monday raided the office and houses of assistant engineer, Cuttack Sadar Bikash Chandra Bhuyan on allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known source of income. 

The officials searched Bhuyan’s house at Soubhagya Nagar in Bhubaneswar and his native Lehenga village within Narasinghpur police limits. This apart, the house of one of his relatives at Chakeisani in the state capital was also searched by three teams of Vigilance officials comprising three DSPs and four inspectors. 

At least seven plots in prime areas of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, bank deposits and jewellery worth over Rs 50 lakh along with investments in cryptocurrency, a four wheeler (Renault Duster) and three two-wheelers worth Rs 13.40 lakh and household articles worth Rs 11,73 lakh were unearthed during the simultaneous searches. 

Besides, a benami asset - a double-storey building at Bomikhal in Bhubaneswar registered in the name of Bhuyan’s relative is being verified by the officials. Sources said Bhuyan had spent Rs 1 crore on his son and daughter’s education and the details of the transactions are also being verified. 

