16 Kendrapara villages in grip of drinking water crisis as solar pumps go defunct

KENDRAPARA: Drinking water scarcity looms large in around 16 villages under Kendrapara’s Rajkanika block as two solar water pump projects in the area is lying defunct for a long time now.

The Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department had constructed the drinking water projects at Dasabhagaria and Baghuasuni villages in November 2022 using solar power systems.

Residents of around 16 villages depend on the two drinking water projects but are now in deep trouble since both the solar water pumps have become non-functional, said Pravat Rout of Bhaguasuni village.

Another local Bhaskar Rout attributed lack of proper maintenance as the main reason behind the solar water pumps becoming defunct.

“Almost all drinking water projects through solar pumps are lying defunct. It is nothing but wastage of money by the government,” rued Umesh Chandra Singh, farmers’ leader and Krushak Sabha district unit president. Contacted, block development officer (BDO) of Rajkanika Rabi Narayan Acharya said the solar water pump project envisages pumping water from bore wells to overhead tanks through which drinking water is supplied to individual houses via taps. Activated by a sensor, the solar pumps automatically pumps water to the overhead tanks whenever the water level depletes.

“However, the solar water pumps became defunct a week after its inauguration due to some technical snag. We have written a letter to the RWSS department about the issue and the officials have assured us of repairing the solar water pumps soon,” he added.

