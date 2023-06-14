Home States Odisha

16 Kendrapara villages in grip of drinking water crisis as solar pumps go defunct

The Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department had constructed the drinking water projects at Dasabhagaria and Baghuasuni villages in November 2022 using solar power systems. 

Published: 14th June 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Residents claimed that drinking water supply interval has been extended even beyond 12 days since the first week in February.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Drinking water scarcity looms large in around 16 villages under Kendrapara’s Rajkanika block as two solar water pump projects in the area is lying defunct for a long time now. 
The Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department had constructed the drinking water projects at Dasabhagaria and Baghuasuni villages in November 2022 using solar power systems. 

Residents of around 16 villages depend on the two drinking water projects but are now in deep trouble since both the solar water pumps have become non-functional, said Pravat Rout of Bhaguasuni village.
Another local Bhaskar Rout attributed lack of proper maintenance as the main reason behind the solar water pumps becoming defunct. 

“Almost all drinking water projects through solar pumps are lying defunct. It is nothing but wastage of money by the government,” rued Umesh Chandra Singh, farmers’ leader and Krushak Sabha district unit president. Contacted, block development officer (BDO) of Rajkanika Rabi Narayan Acharya said the solar water pump project envisages pumping water from bore wells to overhead tanks through which drinking water is supplied to individual houses via taps. Activated by a sensor, the solar pumps automatically pumps water to the overhead tanks whenever the water level depletes.

“However, the solar water pumps became defunct a week after its inauguration due to some technical snag. We have written a letter to the RWSS department about the issue and the officials have assured us of repairing the solar water pumps soon,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drinking water Rural Water Supply and Sanitation
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp