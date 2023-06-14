28K from Odisha crack NEET-UG; Swayam Shakti Tripathy bags All India Rank 8

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 28,000 candidates from Odisha cracked the NEET-UG - 2023, results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency on Tuesday. Sources in the NTA said a total 57,092 students had appeared the NEET-UG this year of which 28,330 students have qualified. The number of students that qualified NEET-UG from Odisha last year was 20,654.

Swayam Tripathy with chairperson of

SAI Int’l school Silpi Sahoo | Express

Swayam Shakti Tripathy, a student from city-based SAI International School, with a 99.999 percentile has emerged as the state topper in the NEET-UG - 2023. He also holds All India Rank 8 in the national-level test conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS courses and figures among top 7 male rank holders in the exam.

Swayam thanked his parents and mentors for his success. He said he used to study for 12 to 13 hours a day and followed coaching books along with other study materials. “I wish to pursue MBBS from AIIMS New Delhi. I am interested to opt for PG in surgery after MBBS,” he told TNIE.

Surya Pratap Mishra, another student from SAI International School, also secured All India Rank 35 in the medical exam this year. Surya scored 99.996 percentile in the entrance test. On the other hand, Abhipsa Chowdhury, also from the same school, has figured among top 20 female candidates. Abhipsa who has scored 99.996 percentile holds All India Rank 63 in the exam.

Gitikrishna Swain, a differently-abled female candidate from the state, has been placed at rank 9 among 10 female (PwBD) toppers in the test. Similarly, Rudra Narayan Sahoo and Tilak Agrawal, two differently-abled male candidates from the state, have been placed at rank 4 and 5 among top 10 male (PwBD) toppers in the test.

BHUBANESWAR: Over 28,000 candidates from Odisha cracked the NEET-UG - 2023, results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency on Tuesday. Sources in the NTA said a total 57,092 students had appeared the NEET-UG this year of which 28,330 students have qualified. The number of students that qualified NEET-UG from Odisha last year was 20,654. Swayam Tripathy with chairperson of SAI Int’l school Silpi Sahoo | ExpressSwayam Shakti Tripathy, a student from city-based SAI International School, with a 99.999 percentile has emerged as the state topper in the NEET-UG - 2023. He also holds All India Rank 8 in the national-level test conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS courses and figures among top 7 male rank holders in the exam. Swayam thanked his parents and mentors for his success. He said he used to study for 12 to 13 hours a day and followed coaching books along with other study materials. “I wish to pursue MBBS from AIIMS New Delhi. I am interested to opt for PG in surgery after MBBS,” he told TNIE.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Surya Pratap Mishra, another student from SAI International School, also secured All India Rank 35 in the medical exam this year. Surya scored 99.996 percentile in the entrance test. On the other hand, Abhipsa Chowdhury, also from the same school, has figured among top 20 female candidates. Abhipsa who has scored 99.996 percentile holds All India Rank 63 in the exam. Gitikrishna Swain, a differently-abled female candidate from the state, has been placed at rank 9 among 10 female (PwBD) toppers in the test. Similarly, Rudra Narayan Sahoo and Tilak Agrawal, two differently-abled male candidates from the state, have been placed at rank 4 and 5 among top 10 male (PwBD) toppers in the test.