Home States Odisha

28K from Odisha crack NEET-UG; Swayam Shakti Tripathy bags All India Rank 8

Surya Pratap Mishra, another student from SAI International School, also secured All India Rank 35 in the medical exam this year.

Published: 14th June 2023 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

The dates for form fill-up for the Annual Plus II Examinations-2021 will be issued soon.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 28,000 candidates from Odisha cracked the NEET-UG - 2023, results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency on Tuesday. Sources in the NTA said a total 57,092 students had appeared the NEET-UG this year of which 28,330 students have qualified. The number of students that qualified NEET-UG from Odisha last year was 20,654.

Swayam Tripathy with chairperson of
SAI Int’l school Silpi Sahoo | Express

Swayam Shakti Tripathy, a student from city-based SAI International School, with a 99.999 percentile has emerged as the state topper in the NEET-UG - 2023. He also holds All India Rank 8 in the national-level test conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS courses and figures among top 7 male rank holders in the exam.

Swayam thanked his parents and mentors for his success. He said he used to study for 12 to 13 hours a day and followed coaching books along with other study materials. “I wish to pursue MBBS from AIIMS New Delhi. I am interested to opt for PG in surgery after MBBS,” he told TNIE.

Surya Pratap Mishra, another student from SAI International School, also secured All India Rank 35 in the medical exam this year. Surya scored 99.996 percentile in the entrance test. On the other hand, Abhipsa Chowdhury, also from the same school, has figured among top 20 female candidates. Abhipsa who has scored 99.996 percentile holds All India Rank 63 in the exam.

Gitikrishna Swain, a differently-abled female candidate from the state, has been placed at rank 9 among 10 female (PwBD) toppers in the test. Similarly, Rudra Narayan Sahoo and Tilak Agrawal, two differently-abled male candidates from the state, have been placed at rank 4 and 5 among top 10 male (PwBD) toppers in the test.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NEET-UG Odisha
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp