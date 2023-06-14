BJP, BJD war of words escalates

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The war of words between the BJP and BJD intensified on Tuesday after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan slammed the government over the erratic power supply situation that has made people’s lives miserable in the state.

The contradictory statements of energy minister and chief secretary over the issue has exposed the ‘governance deficit’ in the State, Pradhan said evoking a strong response from the ruling BJD. Without naming the minister, BJD Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sasmit Patra said such statements are result of his jealousy and frustration for being sidelined by his own party in the state.

Earlier, Pradhan told mediapersons after distributing appointment letters to new recruits at a Rozgar Mela in the city that the state is now witnessing a peculiar situation where the minister, chief secretary and elected representatives of the ruling party are giving contradictory statements against each other. “This shows that the state is heading for a disaster,” he stated.

Pradhan said, “While the energy minister claims there are no power cuts in the state, chief secretary pulls up discoms for their poor performance. This is the ultimate manifestation of administrative failure. When the governance system collapses, people suffer. It is unfortunate that despite having so much of coal and hydropower projects in Odisha, people are suffering due to mismanagement and failure of the state government.”

Responding to Pradhan, Patra asked, “Can this leader say how many kendriya vidyalayas, central universities and central institutions of eminence have been established in Odisha in the past few years?”

Stating that national highways of Sambalpur to Cuttack and Duburi to Chandikhol have been delayed, Patra asked what has ‘this leader’ done to ensure completion of these highways. “Instead this leader insults and humiliates the people of Odisha by calling them lawless, he said and added that other leaders of his party have also insulted members of Mission Shakti who want to work in public life,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has decided to stage demonstration in front of the offices of Tata Power across the state on June 14 and 15 to protest the unscheduled power cuts. State BJP general secretary Prithiviraj Harichandan said the party has demanded the BJD government to publish a white paper on the power situation and the investment made by it in improving the network and infrastructure.

The BJD will also hold a demonstration in front of the Raj Bhavan here protesting the hike in the price of cooking gas. The steep rise in the price of cooking gas is affecting lakhs of mothers and sisters of Odisha, BJD spokesperson Srimoyee Mishra said.

