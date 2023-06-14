CM Naveen Patnaik stresses timely completion of Rath Yatra rituals

By Express News Service

PURI/BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday called upon all the stakeholders to conduct the annual Rath Yatra in Puri in a smooth and peaceful manner and make arrangements for devotees in view of the prevailing heat wave.

Attending the final coordination meeting for the upcoming car festival at Puri in virtual mode, the CM said, “Mahaprabhu Jagannath is the greatest identity of every Odia. The entire world is waiting for the Lord’s Rath Yatra. It is the responsibility of all of us to finish the festival smoothly,” he said, while laying stress on observation of all the rituals on time.

Naveen said special attention needs to be given to the safety of devotees coming to Puri to attend the festival. “Service of Puri residents, servitors of the Holy Trinity, local administration and police will make this festival a grand success,” he added. Chief Secretary PK Jena asked the officials concerned to make the fete a success.

Chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Ranjan Kumar Das and Puri collector Samarth Verma apprised the CM of the various preparations and measures put in place for the Rath Yatra. Das said all the departments are working in coordination to organise the festival as per the schedule. On the occasion, DGP Sunil Bansal informed that 160 platoons of the police force will be deployed for the fete.

Ministers Jagannath Saraka, Usha Devi, Tukuni Sahu, Aswini Patra, Pratap Deb, Jagannath Saraka, Prafulla Mallik and Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak were present. Servitors of the temple and senior officials of different departments attended the meeting.

Lakhs of devotees are expected to turn up in Puri to witness the Rath Yatra on June 20 when the Trinity will embark on a nine-day sojourn to Gundicha temple riding three separate chariots along the 3-km long Badadanda. The deities will return to Srimandir in Bahuda Yatra on June 28. Suna Besha of the Trinity will take place atop their decorated chariots on June 29. The deities will be taken inside the temple during Niladri Bije on July 1.

While CCTVs will be installed at strategic locations to monitor crowd movement during the events, beach patrolling will be strengthened for the safety of visitors. Meanwhile, the SJTA said construction of the chariots has reached the final stages.

